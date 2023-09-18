A teenager is in hospital following a shooting at Kennedy Station Monday afternoon.

Toronto police received a call for a shooting at the TTC Line 2 station in Scarborough just after 3 p.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Insp. Lori Kranenburg said that police did not locate a victim or evidence of gunfire at the station, but "it was evident that an altercation had taken place."

She noted that it occurred towards the subway level.

Half an hour later, a 16-year-old boy called the police to report that he had been shot at the station and made his way to a residence, she said.

"Paramedics attended, and that youth was treated for what appeared to be a graze wound from a bullet," Kranenburg said.

The teen was subsequently transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have a limited description of the suspect, who is believed to be a Black male in his late teens or early 20s with an average height and average build.

It is unclear where the suspect headed after the shooting.

"It's still too early in the investigation to be able to provide any further details of what led up to this incident today," she said, adding that police do not know if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Kranenburg is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and talk to investigators.

"The station would have been quite busy at that point in time, and we know there will be other people present who have information to offer," she said.

"Your assistance is required in the successful investigation of this event and bringing the people responsible to justice."

Today’s incident is the latest instance of violence on the TTC in recent days.

On Sunday evening, a man in his 50s was stabbed at Victoria Park station. The day before that, several people were hurt, including a police officer, during an assault at Kipling Station.

Kranenburg said Toronto police continue to work closely with the TTC to ensure the public's safety.

"Toronto police respond very quickly to these incidents, and we take them very seriously," she assured.

Today’s incident resulted in subway service between Kennedy and Warden Stations being stopped for several hours. Regular service resumed shortly before 6 p.m.

All buses out of Kennedy Station were also temporarily re-directed to Warden Station.