A 16-year-old boy is facing several charges after allegedly violently carjacking a Ferrari in the driveway of a Brampton home on Thursday evening.

Peel Regional Police said that around 8 p.m., an unknown number of people were standing in their driveway near Countryside Drive and Airport Road when they were confronted by an individual with a gun, along with two other unknown suspects.

According to police, the suspects demanded money, cellphones, and the keys to the victim’s white 2018 Ferrari Spider. The victims complied, they said.

Investigators said the armed suspect then got inside of the Ferrari and drove off while, the other two unknown suspects ran away. They left behind another stolen vehicle that they had initially arrived in, police said.

Shortly after, officers located the stolen Ferrari in Scarborough, near Finch Avenue East and Neilson Road.

The first suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Brampton, was arrested at that time.

He is facing numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused, whose identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held for a bail hearing.

During the arrest, police said that they found a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun as well as the victim’s keys to the Ferrari.

The two other suspects are outstanding.

Peel Regional Police are asking anyone with information to them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.