Police have identified a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, around 6 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about gunshots being heard outside.

A male teenager was found at the scene and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said on Saturday that the teenager was on the roadway with friends when one or more suspects in a black SUV drove up and opened fire.

No one else was injured.

On Sunday, police identified the teen as Toronto resident Caden Francis.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Monday.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident,” officials said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Francis or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around 6 p.m. to contact homicide investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“Even the smallest amount of information could be vital to this investigation,” police added.