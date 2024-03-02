16-year-old girl shot in Woodbridge, police say
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Published Saturday, March 2, 2024 10:09PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2024 10:09PM EST
York Regional Police say a 16-year-old girl has been shot in Woodbridge.
Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Highway 7 on Saturday night for a shooting.
The extent of the girl’s injuries is unknown.
Police say they are trying to determine if she was shot with a pellet gun. The circumstances that led to the shooting are not immediately clear.
No suspect information has been released.