A 16-year-old male motorcyclist has died in hospital following a collision in Uxbridge Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in the area of Davis Drive and Uxbridge Concession Road 6, at around 1 p.m.

Police said a teenage boy riding the motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle on Davis Drive.

The teen was transported to a local hospital in serious condition and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The 40-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was not injured and police said she remained at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this collision is being asked to call D/Cst. Ryce at 905-579-1520 ext. 5255 (toll free 1-888-579-15200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).