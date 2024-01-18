A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly sprayed a fellow student with dog spray during an altercation inside a Whitby high school last week.

Police say that the two students were arguing inside Henry Street High School on Jan. 12 when one sprayed the other with the noxious substance. The victim sustained minor injuries and the youth suspect then fled the scene.

The 16-year-old suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was later arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and administer noxious thing.

He has since been released on an undertaking.

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.