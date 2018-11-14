

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Charges against a 17-year-old boy have been laid after four Jewish teenagers were victimized in an alleged hate crime in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area.

On Sunday at around 8 p.m., four 17-year-old boys were walking dressed in attire of their religious faith.

As they were walking, they were approached by a group of 10 teenagers who were not known to them. Derogatory comments against the Jewish boys’ religion were made as the two groups crossed paths, investigators said.

The larger group then allegedly assaulted two of the teenage boys by kicking and punching them. Sunglasses belonging to one of the boys were stolen during the incident.

Police said the perpetrators fled the scene before officers arrived, but authorities were able to locate and arrest one of the suspects.

On Wednesday, police said a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with assault and robbery in connection with this investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

The outstanding suspects have only been described by officials as being in their “early teens.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).