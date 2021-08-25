A stabbing at a restaurant in Richmond Hill Wednesday evening left a 17-year-old boy seriously wounded, York Regional Police say.

Officers were called to 9555 Yonge Street, north of 16th Avenue, around 8 p.m. for a stabbing.

When police and paramedics arrived, they located a 17-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.