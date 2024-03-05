A 17-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after falling from a moving vehicle at a high school in Bradford on Tuesday afternoon.

South Simcoe Police say they are investigating an incident at the parking lot of Holy Trinity Catholic High School on Melbourne Avenue, south of Holland Street West.

Police have released few details about what exactly transpired but say the other occupants in the vehicle remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The boy is a student, police say. However, it is unclear if the other occupants are also students.