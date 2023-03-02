17-year-old suspect arrested after student stabbed at Georgetown high school
Georgetown District High School is seen in this screengrab from Google Maps Street View. (Google Map)
Published Thursday, March 2, 2023 3:56PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2023 11:28PM EST
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a student was stabbed at a high school in Georgetown on Thursday afternoon.
Halton police tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. that Georgetown District High School had been placed under lockdown due to an assault that resulted in a student being injured.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, Halton paramedics said.
On Thursday evening, police tweeted that they apprehended a 17-year-old suspect and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
“We do believe this to be a targeted incident,” police tweeted before the arrest.
It is unclear if the suspect is a student at the school.
The lockdown at Georgetown District High School was lifted at around 4:17 p.m. Three nearby schools were also briefly placed under hold and secure.