A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a student was stabbed at a high school in Georgetown on Thursday afternoon.

Halton police tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. that Georgetown District High School had been placed under lockdown due to an assault that resulted in a student being injured.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, Halton paramedics said.

On Thursday evening, police tweeted that they apprehended a 17-year-old suspect and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“We do believe this to be a targeted incident,” police tweeted before the arrest.

It is unclear if the suspect is a student at the school.

The lockdown at Georgetown District High School was lifted at around 4:17 p.m. Three nearby schools were also briefly placed under hold and secure.