17-year-old suspect arrested after student stabbed inside high school classroom in Georgetown
Published Thursday, March 2, 2023 3:56PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2023 11:28PM EST
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a student was stabbed inside a high school classroom in Georgetown on Thursday afternoon.
Halton police said they were called to Georgetown District High School on Guelph Street for a stabbing.
A student allegedly assaulted another student with an edged weapon, police said. The suspect then fled the school on foot.
Halton paramedics said they transported a teenage patient to a trauma centre in serious condition. Police later said that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
The incident prompted the school to be placed under lockdown for a short period. Three nearby schools were also briefly placed under hold and secure.
On Thursday evening, police announced that they had apprehended the 17-year-old suspect. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
“We do believe this to be a targeted incident,” police tweeted before the arrest.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 2416 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.