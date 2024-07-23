Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an “organized criminal network” operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.

During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police announced the results of Project Warlock, a six-month investigation into more than a dozen home invasions, armed robberies, and carjackings in the region.

In total, 150 criminal charges have been laid in connection with the case, police said. The charges include robbery, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and breach of probation. Two of the 18 charged in connection with Project Warlock were young offenders, police said.

Police said between November 2023 and January 2024, officers investigated eight violent robberies in Brampton, including home invasions, carjackings, and commercial robberies.

During one home invasion, police said, a victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

“The initial investigation into these eight incidents identified an organized criminal network based in Brampton and Mississauga as being responsible for these robberies,” Det. Allan Dean told reporters on Tuesday.

The cases were linked, police said, through “extensive video canvasses,” physical evidence, as well as forensic evidence.

He said Project Warlock was later launched and investigators were able to connect another nine incidents to the criminal organization.

About 12 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million, and more than $55,000 worth of stolen luxury items have been recovered, police said.

Four prohibited firearms were also seized, some of which could be traced back to the United States, investigators said.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the home invasions, in some cases, involved victims being threatened with firearms while lying in their beds. Children were present during some of the violent incidents, he said.

“It has forever changed the lives of some of these families,” Duraiappah said.

He noted that in 2024 alone, there have been 87 carjackings in Peel Region, a 58 per cent increase year-over-year. There have been 54 home invasions in Peel in 2024, a 350 per cent increase over the same period in 2023.

“Violence like this terrifies and shatters the sense of safety of residents and their families,” Duraiappah said. “Everyone deserves to be safe in their homes, cars and at work. Our community is not a place for this type of criminality and Peel Regional Police will do everything to seize illegal firearms, arrest those who are terrorizing residents and deter criminality.”