An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with a stabbing at a Toronto bar last week.

The incident took place just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue.

According to investigators, a man was being escorted off the premises when he produced a knife and stabbed someone. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, police said that a suspect identified as Alexander Mileski was taken into custody and charged with assault with a weapon, assault bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The charges have not been proven in court.