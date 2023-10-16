An 18-year-old was critically injured in a crash in Vaughan late Monday afternoon.

York Regional Police said officers were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Draper Boulevard, south of Centre Street, shortly after 3:45 p.m. for a collision involving a scooter and a vehicle.

The driver of the moped, police said, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Police did not confirm the cause of the collision, but said major collision unit is still investigating.