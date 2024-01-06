An 18-year-old male who had been shot attended a Toronto hospital early Saturday morning, police say.

According to police, the man had a gunshot wound in his arm.

Police say that they are unsure if the incident is related to either of the two reports of shots fired in the city hours earlier.

One happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Dufflaw Road, west of Dufferin Street, at around 10:45 p.m.

Police say occupants of two vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other. Officers arrived and found vehicles with bullet holes.

The second incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on John Cabot Way, where someone reportedly pulled into a roundabout at an apartment building and shot a parked vehicle.

According to police, they did not locate a victim but found multiple shell casings. Officers also discovered a car and two nearby townhouses riddled with bullet holes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.