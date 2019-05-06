

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An 18-year-old man is dead after a daylight stabbing took place in Scarborough’s Guildwood area on Monday.

At around noon, emergency officials were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto police said they located a male victim suffering from injuries. He was rushed to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators said the incident took place outside in the residential area that homes businesses and a school as well.

Three suspects were arrested close to the scene of the stabbing, police said. No charges have been laid thus far.

Const. Caroline De Kloet told CP24 that the circumstances surrounding the incident are “still under investigation.” She said homicide detectives have taken over the case.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as officers work to gather more details.