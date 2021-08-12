18-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in Oshawa
Police are investigating a shooting in Oshawa.
A shooting in Oshawa Thursday evening left an 18-year-old man seriously wounded, Durham police say.
It happened on Chevron Prince Path, in the area of Britannia Avenue West and Simcoe Street North, just before 8 p.m.
Police say the victim was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with serious injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.