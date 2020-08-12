

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 19-month-old girl has died in hospital after being struck by a delivery van in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a parking lot of an apartment building in the area of Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said the girl who suffered life-threatening injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital by her mother, who was with her when she was struck, and the driver of the van.

"I do want to extend our condolences to the family of this child and anyone else that may have been affected by this tragedy," Mooken said.

"It is unimaginable what that family is going through, and we certainly are keeping them in our thoughts."

Mooken noted that it is not known at this time if the child resides in the building.

The Major Collision Bureau will take over the investigation, he said.

"How the collision itself occurred is still part of our investigation," Mooken said. "That's something our Major Collision investigators will be looking into to determine exactly the sequence of events that led to this child being struck."

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam or surveillance footage to contact them.