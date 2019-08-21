

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 19-year-old driver is facing three additional charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill that left one person dead and sent five others to hospital.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the collision on Yonge Street, near Townwood Drive, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

One vehicle flipped and caught fire, investigators said.

Police said a 44-year-old from Richmond Hill, who was driving a white Mazda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other occupants of the Mazda, a 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy, were taken to trauma centres in Toronto. Three others were sent to a local hospital.

On Monday, the driver of a Mercedes involved in the crash, was charged with impaired driving causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death, and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Richmond Hill resident Fereidoon Hayatibahari.

Hayatibahari, who appeared in court on Wednesday, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangeour driving causing bodily harm.

He was released on $25,000 bail under the conditions that he remain under house arrest, reside with a surety, not drive or possess the keys to a vehicle, and not be outside his home with alcohol in his blood.

Hayatibahari was also made to surrender his passport and all travel documents to York Regional Police.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.