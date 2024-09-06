A 19-year-old is facing charges following an armed attempted kidnapping from the parking lot at Vaughan Mills in August.

York Regional Police said officers went to the mall at around noon on Aug. 23 after receiving multiple reports.

Police allege four suspects, one of whom was believed to be carrying a firearm, forced a woman into the backseat of a car.

Officers said the suspect vehicle drove a short distance before the woman, who sustained minor injuries, was able to get out and escape. According to police, the suspect vehicle – a reportedly stolen blue, four-door Honda Civic – has been recovered.

On Thursday, police identified a suspect in connection with the armed kidnapping.

York Regional Police have charged Jonathon Hewston-Bharat, of Toronto, with six offences, including kidnapping with a firearm. Hewston-Bharat was taken into custody with the assistance of Durham police on Thursday.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are still searching for three male suspects, who they describe as having a thin build and wearing all black, including medical masks and gloves.

Investigators urge witnesses or anyone with video of what happened to come forward and contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.