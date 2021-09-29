Peel Regional Police announced Wednesday that a suspect was arrested in connection with two assaults at two Brampton parks earlier this month.

The first incident occurred on the morning of Sept. 15 at Massey Park, in the area of Bovaird Drive East and MacKay Street North.

An unknown man allegedly approached a woman at the park and forcibly grabbed her by the shoulder.

Police said the woman was able to break free and called for help.

The man fled the scene, running into the park’s wooded area.

Six days later, on the morning of Sept. 21, an unknown man was riding a bicycle at Jayfield Park when he approached a woman.

Police said the man allegedly assaulted the woman before fleeing the park near Williams Parkway and Torbram Road.

The suspect in the two incidents was arrested on Tuesday, police said. He was identified as 19-year-old Paul Yosif from Brampton.

Yosif was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

“It is believed that there may be more victims in the community, and investigators are continuing to appeal for assistance from anyone who may have information relating to these two incidents,” police said in a news release.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).