Police in Hamilton are probing the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in the city’s east end.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in an industrial area near Burlington Street East and Parkdale Avenue North.

The victim is a 19-year-old man, Hamilton Police Service said in a tweet.

Currently, Parkdale Avenue North is closed north of Glow Avenue. Burlington Street East is also off-limits between Strathearne Avenue and Nikola Tesla Boulevard.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in that area between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. today or anyone who may have video footage to contact them at 905-546-4925, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://crimestoppershamilton.com/.