A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in Rosedale early Tuesday morning that police said began with the theft of a vehicle.

The collision occurred in the area of Sherbourne Street and South Drive, near Bloor Street, shortly before 2 a.m.

Images from the scene showed two Mercedes SUVs crashed on the lawn of a property on South Drive, causing substantial damage. The impact of the collision knocked over a tree, toppled a metal fence and scattered bricks across the property.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, police said the incident began when a driver exited their vehicle while it was still running.

A suspect allegedly jumped into the vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim got into another vehicle and followed the suspect to South Drive and Sherbourne Street.

A short time later, a collision occurred involving several vehicles, including the stolen car, police said.

Officers arrived and arrested a man at the scene. He was subsequently taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Malik Young. He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of conveyance and failure to comply undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 and 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.