A 19-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a shooting at a nightclub in Mississauga.

Police say they responded to the call for a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East. It is unclear if the shooting occurred inside the nightclub or in front of it.

When police arrived on scene, they located a 19-year-old woman in critical condition. She was rushed to a trauma centre, where she was later pronounced deceased. Police said no other injuries were reported.

Police say there is no threat to public safety. Suspect information has not been released.

In a media scrum, Constable Mandeep Khatra said the investigation has been handed to Peel Regional Police's homicide unit. Khatra said the victim was standing outside the nightclub on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting.

Eglinton Avenue East is closed between Dixie Road and Burgoyne Street while police are on scene. Anyone with further information or dash cam footage from the time of the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police