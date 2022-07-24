2-alarm fire breaks out at a commercial property in Mississauga
Firefighters in Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services attended a two-alarm fire on Sunday, July 24 at a commercial property on Creditview Road. (MFES photo/Twitter)
Published Sunday, July 24, 2022 9:37AM EDT
Firefighters in Mississauga are working to put out a fire at a commercial property.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24, crews were called to an address on Creditview Road.
Once on scene, Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services took an “offensive strategy” and declared the fire a two-alarm incident.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been contacted.
A fire investigator has also be requested, Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services said in a tweet.
More to come.