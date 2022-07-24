Firefighters in Mississauga are working to put out a fire at a commercial property.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24, crews were called to an address on Creditview Road.

Once on scene, Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services took an “offensive strategy” and declared the fire a two-alarm incident.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

A fire investigator has also be requested, Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services said in a tweet.

More to come.