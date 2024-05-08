Two people have been charged and a Canada-wide warrant is out for a third suspect following a fatal shooting in Mississauga in late March.

The incident happened on March 21 in the parking lot of an event space near Queensway East and Dixie Road.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that 37-year-old Alastair Robinson, of Toronto, was struck by a bullet and died at the scene.

Investigators said that an 18-year-old man from Whitby was also shot at that time. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

Police said that both men were shot at from a vehicle.

During their investigation, detectives identified the individuals involved in the double shooting.

On April 16, officers from PRP’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau arrested 30-year-old Shawn Downey-Smith, of Brampton, and 24-year-old Britney Graca, of Guelph.

Downey-Smith has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and nine firearm possession charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court-ordered prohibition.

Graca, meanwhile, has been charged with accessory after fact to murder and six firearms possession charges.

They were both held for bail hearings and attended court in Brampton.

Akeem Richards, 27, is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting. He is described as a Black, approximately six-foot-two and 220 pounds with black braided hair.

Anyone who sees Richards is advised to not approach him and instead call 9-1-1. “This individual should be considered armed and dangerous,” PRP said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.