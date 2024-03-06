Two women have been charged after allegedly defrauding at least two victims out of thousands of dollars in a Markham visa and immigration services scam they say targeted members of the Iranian-Canadian community.

Police say that the investigation began in 2022 after a complainant contacted police, reporting that the two women had committed fraud using their company’s name.

According to police, the victims paid the accused more than $40,000 to obtain visa assistance for their relatives to come to Canada. They sais that the accused were not qualified to do so, and thus unable to follow through on their services.

Police have released photos of the accused, who have both been charged with defrauding the public over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit fraud over $5,000.

They have been identified as 45-year-old Bahareh Attarbashi and 66-year-old Akramossadat Nasseri, both of Richmond Hill.

Police say that Nasseri has been additionally charged with utter forged document.

A third suspect, identified as 65-year-old Aliasghar Aminian of Richmond Hill, is wanted by police in relation to this investigation.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6611, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.