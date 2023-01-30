Two people are dead and one other is in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville Monday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., York Regional Police (YRP) were called to the area of Bloomington Road and 9th Line for a report of a collision between a red Toyota Corolla and a dark maroon Mercedes SUV.

Police say both occupants of the Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the driving behavior leading up to collision,” YRP said in a press release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or www.1800222tips.com.