Two males are in police custody after two officers and two cruisers were struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle on Sunday night in Oshawa.

The incident happened Sunday evening in the area of Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, just north of Highway 401.

The officers from Durham Regional Police “suffered minor injuries,” police said in a tweet.

They also said that the vehicle that struck the police cruisers were stolen from the Whitby area and has been involved in “multiple collisions.”

People are being urged to avoid the area as Ritson at Dean is closed while police investigate.

Road closure - Ritson Rd S at Dean Ave Oshawa closed due to an accident investigation — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 11, 2023

More to come. This is a developing story.