Peel police are searching for two female suspects in connection with a reported armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Darcel Avenue and Dunrankin Drive just before 4:30 p.m.

Two female suspects allegedly robbed a pizza delivery driver of an undisclosed amount of cash. A knife was seen during the incident, however, no physical injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a white female with blonde hair, five foot six inches tall, wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black satchel.

The second is described as a female in her 20s with black hair, approximately five foot tall, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black mask.

Both suspects were last seen leaving the area on foot.