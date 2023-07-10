Two firefighters were transported to hospital early this morning after a blaze at a house in Brampton.

Peel police say the fire, which occurred at what is believed to be an unoccupied residence near Cadence Road and Eastman Drive, broke out shortly after 4 a.m.

The fire is now out and two firefighters who responded to the incident were taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.