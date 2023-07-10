2 injured after crash that knocked down pole in Brampton
Published Monday, July 10, 2023 7:39AM EDT
Two people were rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Monday morning.
It happened near Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m.
Police said a pole was struck and knocked onto the roadway during the crash.
One man was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment and a woman was taken to a local hospital following the collision.