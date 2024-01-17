Two people were injured, one seriously, after a stabbing in Rexdale early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Islington and Bergamot avenues at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said some sort of altercation took place inside a building in the area and two people sustained stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said one person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries while the second suffered only minor injuries.

One person is in custody but police would not confirm if that suspect was one of the people injured in the incident.

No other suspects are outstanding, police said.