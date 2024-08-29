2 injured following collision in Scarborough
A two-vehicle collision in Scarborough sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, police say. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)
Published Thursday, August 29, 2024 2:39PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2024 2:50PM EDT
A two-vehicle collision in Scarborough sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, police say.
Toronto police said they received report of one rolled-over vehicle just after 1:30 p.m., in the area of Ellesmere and Bellamy roads, near the Scarborough Town Centre.
Officers confirmed two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and urge drivers to take alternate routes at this time.
The cause of collision is unknown.