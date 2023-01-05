York Regional Police (YRP) have charged two men and seized a firearm and a quantity of drugs after a traffic stop in Vaughan on New Year’s Day.

At around 8:30 a.m., officers from the YRP Road Safety Bureau were conducting patrol on Keele Street, south of Rivermede Road, when they noticed a vehicle “stopped on the road with the driver sleeping.”

Police say the adult male driver of the vehicle was investigated and officers determined he was impaired.

A second man was located in the backseat of the vehicle, also asleep, according to police.

Investigators say the driver attempted to flee from the officers when he awoke, but was unsuccessful, and both men were arrested.

After searching the vehicle and the two suspects, a loaded handgun and a large quantity of drugs and cash were located. Search warrants were later executed at one of the suspects’ residences in Toronto, where investigators found drugs and ammunition.

Toronto resident Nicholas Baker and James Nahshon, of no fixed address, who are both 28 years old, have been charged with numerous offenses, including possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid) and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Baker, the driver of the vehicle, has also been charged for impaired driving.

YRP is urging anyone who suspects that an impaired driver may be on the road to call 9-1-1.

Police are also asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the YRP #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.1800222tips.com.