Two men have been arrested and charged after “at least” five public schools in Durham Region were broken into over the last two months.

Police said that the items stolen included laptops, computer monitors, and phone chargers.

On May 11, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) concluded a property crimes investigation and executed a search warrant at a home near George Street and Mitchell Avenue in Oshawa.

Investigators said there they found a suspect and took him into custody without incident.

They also searched that residence and located numerous stolen items, including laptops, tablets, headsets, and projectors.

A second male inside that dwelling was also taken into custody without incident for possession of stolen property.

Whitby resident Andrew Macaulay, 32, is now facing six counts of failure to comply with a probation order, five counts each of break-and-enter and possess break-in instruments, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of possession of a schedule I substance (methamphetamine), and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a schedule III substance.

Matthew McBride, 39, of Oshawa, has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a schedule I substance (methamphetamine), and possession of a schedule III substance.

McBride was released on an undertaking, while Macaulay was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Const. Douglas of DRPS’s Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2171, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.