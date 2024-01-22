Toronto police have arrested and charged two men who were wanted in connection with two recent separate assaults against Toronto parking enforcement officers this month.

The first incident happened on Jan. 14 in North York’s Lawrence Heights area.

Police said they were dispatched to the area of Flemingdon Road and Ranee Avenue for reports of an assault at about 2:10 a.m. that day.

Investigators allege that a parking enforcement officer was doing enforcement in that area and tagged the accused’s vehicle.

A short time later, they said, a man exited a nearby home and confronted the officer.

The man then allegedly assaulted the officer as they were returning to their marked patrol vehicle.

Police said the officer called the police for help and that the man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer.

The accused, identified by polcie as Serhii Nosyk, 33, of Mississauga, has a Feb. 29 court date.

A few days later, on Jan. 19, another Toronto parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted by a different man.

Police said at about 1 p.m. that day, they responded to a call for an assault in the downtown east area, near Bleeker and Wellesley streets.

In this case, a parking enforcement officer on bike patrol was doing enforcement in that area and had tagged a vehicle at a transit stop.

Police said that a man exited a nearby building and began yelling at the officer. He then allegedly assaulted the officer and kicked their bicycle over, causing damage, before getting into his vehicle and driving off.

Officers attended the scene and stopped the driver of the vehicle nearby.

Haluk Akbulut, 58, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26.