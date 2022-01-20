Two Toronto men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Ajax in June 2021.

Durham police responded to a shooting at a home on Smith Lane, in the area of Rossland Road West and Westney Road North, just after midnight on June 2.

When they arrived, they located Trurell Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

At the time, police said they were looking for two suspects who fled the scene.

On Thursday, police announced that they arrested 29-year-old Jordan Mendez and 30-year-old Leighton Hopkinson.

They were each charged with first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).