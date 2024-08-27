Two men are facing charges after allegedly stealing two vehicles in Halton Region early Tuesday morning.

According to Halton police, an officer saw two suspicious older pick-up trucks speeding dangerously down Trafalgar Road and 10 Sideroad in Halton Hills, Ont. at around 3:20 a.m.

Police said the drivers failed to stop for them so they deployed a tire deflation device on both trucks, with help from Ontario Provincial Police.

One of the vehicles stopped on Highway 401 in Milton, police said, and the driver was taken shortly after into custody after being tracked down with help form the K9 unit.

Officers add that the second struck stopped at the 401 Onroute located east of Cambridge, where the driver was taken into custody.

Investigators believe the two drivers were working together to steal vehicles, as the trucks were reported stolen from Rockwood and Hamilton – one even being stolen even earlier on Tuesday morning.

Police said nobody sustained physical injuries from the thefts nor has any police or public property been damaged.

William MacDonald, 40, and Jacob Hare, 32, both of Hamilton, are facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts, including flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation and possession of property obtained by crime. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.