York Regional Police are investigating after a two-month-old baby was located seriously injured in a hotel in Markham on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call for an injured baby on 8900 Woodbine Avenue, north of Highway 7, shortly after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the baby inside a hotel room with "very serious" injuries. Police said the infant was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

At the scene, a man was taken into custody. "There was enough evidence to arrest someone at the scene connected to these injuries," Const. Laura Nicolle said.

It is unclear what the man's relationship is with the baby.

"What I can tell you is that my understanding is that they were in the same hotel room. So there's some relation between the infant and the individual in custody," Nicolle said.

She added that there were other people in the room at the time -- unknown how many -- and one of them was the person who called 911.

Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the baby was injured.

"This is still a very active ongoing investigation. There are a lot of answers that we don't have yet confirmed," Nicolle said.

The Special Victims Unit has taken the lead in the investigation and will be assisted by other units as well, including homicide investigators. Nicolle said the homicide unit helps in any incident that involves a child under five years old.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward and speak with investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.