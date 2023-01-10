Peel police have arrested an additional two youths in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old student behind a Brampton high school in November.

On Nov. 18, police responded to a call for a shooting in the back parking lot of Castlebrooke Secondary School just after 12 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male who was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

At the time, police said the incident was believed to be targeted.

A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested the following day and charged accordingly, police say.

“Further investigation revealed the identity of two additional suspects who allegedly assisted the accused in carrying out the shooting,” Police said in a release on Tuesday.

“Both of the identified young persons were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. Both young persons were released from police custody and are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.”

All three suspects can not be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this matter to contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 2133.

-With files from Joshua Freeman