2 MTO workers seriously injured in Highway 400 collision in Bradford
Published Sunday, November 5, 2023 10:45AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2023 11:25AM EST
Two workers with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) have serious injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle early Sunday morning in Bradford.
The collision happened just after 7 a.m. on Highway 400 southbound at Fifth Line.
According to the OPP, two MTO workers were standing outside their vehicles following an earlier single-vehicle collision when a passenger vehicle entered that closed crash scene and struck one of their "blocker" trucks.
Both workers were rushed to a trauma centre, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
Highway 400 southbound remains closed from highways 88 to 8 (Canal Road) as police investigate. It is not known at this point when the highway will reopen.
Update: SB #Hwy400/Line 5. A passenger vehicle entered into the road closure of a collision scene. Two MTO blocker truck drivers were standing outside their vehicles. The passenger vehicle struck one of the MTO trucks on scene. Two MTO blocker truck drivers taken to a Toronto— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 5, 2023
