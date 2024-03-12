Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Dundas Street East, just east of Parliament Street.

Toronto police said that they were initially called to that area for reports of two people who had been injured.

Police are also investigating a second scene just a little south of there on Arnold Avenue.

Investigators later said that one male was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a second male died at the scene.

They also said that a female was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what charges, if any, the individual taken into custody will face.

Police also said that a gun has been recovered.

At around 3:45 p.m., Toronto police said in a post on X that two officers have been taken to the hospital following a foot pursuit related to the shooting. Their injuries are being described as "non-life-threatening."

The homicide unit is investigating.

Dundas Street East remains closed from Parliament to Sackville streets in both directions due to the investigation and police are advising people to expect delays in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.