2 pedestrians seriously injured after being hit by car in city's Caledonia neighbourhood
Published Thursday, April 14, 2022 9:42PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 14, 2022 9:42PM EDT
Two pedestrians have been seriously after being struck by the driver of a car in the city’s Caledonia neighbourhood Thursday night.
It happened at the intersection of Caledonia Road and Kitchener Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 8:45 p.m.
Police said the two pedestrians have been rushed to a trauma centre. There is no word on their conditions.
Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.