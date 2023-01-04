Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say it happened at the intersection of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

According to Toronto paramedics, they transported two people to hospital – a man believed to be in his 30s in life-threatening condition and another person in serious condition.

It is unclear at this time if the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.