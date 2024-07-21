Two people have been rushed to the hospital following a double stabbing in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near Don Mills and Cliffwood roads, south of Steeles Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to the area shortly before 3 p.m. for reports of a person who had been stabbed.

At the scene, officers located two people with stab wounds: a male and a female, both of whom had life-threatening injuries.

The victims were taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Police told CTV News Toronto that there is no threat to public safety and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

More details to come.