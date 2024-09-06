Two people have been critically injured in a vehicle rollover on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say.

It occurred on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 they transported a woman and a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, paramedics added.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between the Highway 407 exit and the Winston Churchill Boulevard exit for the investigation.