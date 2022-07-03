2 people in life-threatening condition after collision in Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, July 3, 2022 11:27PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 3, 2022 11:43PM EDT
Four people have been injured, two critically, in a collision in Scarborough.
Toronto police said two vehicles crashed in the area of Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Toronto paramedics said they transported two people to hospital, both in life-threatening condition.
Two others were also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads in the area have been closed for investigation.