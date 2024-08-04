2 people injured, 1 critically, in North York stabbing, say Toronto paramedics
Toronto police are investigating an Aug. 4 stabbing in North York. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, August 4, 2024 7:28PM EDT
Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with critical injuries, following a stabbing late Sunday afternoon in North York, say paramedics.
The incident happened at a home on Resolution Crescent, which is west of Brahms Avenue and south of McNicoll Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said they were called to that area just after 6 p.m.
They told CTV News Toronto that they transported two patients to a trauma centre: one in serious condition and the other in life-threatening condition.
Toronto police arrested a suspect at the scene.
More details to come.