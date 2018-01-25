

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital following a stabbing near York University on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road at around 9 p.m. for a report of a man wearing a mask holding a machete.

Toronto Paramedics said one male victim is suffering from serious injuries and the other victim sustained minor injuries.

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released.

Roads in the area have been blocked off to accommodate a police investigation.